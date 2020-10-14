Man Allergan Texted About Botox Seeks Cert. In TCPA Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A man suing Allergan for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unsolicited text advertisements related to Botox asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to certify a class of potentially thousands, arguing a class action is the only way to resolve their complaints. Lead plaintiff Ray Weisbein seeks to certify a class of people who received text messages by Allergan advertising the availability or quality of Botox, the sale of Botox or the participation in its Botox Savings Program. Allergan allegedly admitted to sending these text messages to more than 5,000 cell phone numbers. According to Weisbein's motion,...

