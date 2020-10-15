Plaid Violating Mark On 'Dummy' Login Pages, TD Bank Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- TD Bank has sued the financial technology startup Plaid over its alleged use of the banking giant's logo on "dummy" pages that it says the startup uses to scrape customers' personal banking data. The Canadian multinational Toronto-Dominion Bank, the parent company of the New Jersey-based TD Bank NA, filed suit in that state's federal court on Wednesday. Plaid provides third-party bank account authentication services for several well-known payment and investment apps, including Venmo, Coinbase, Square's Cash App and Stripe. The company claims on its website that more than 25% of people with U.S. bank accounts use its software. The bank is the...

