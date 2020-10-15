Chicago Can't Skirt Discovery In Marriott Data Breach MDL

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Chicago doesn't seem to be playing fair in responding to Marriott International Inc.'s request for information about whether the city sued it over a data breach to generate revenue, a special master overseeing multidistrict litigation over the breach says. Chicago should be required to give the hotel giant more information about the basis for its misrepresentation claims, but should not have to turn over information about its own data security procedures, special master John Facciola said in recommendations made public Wednesday. He also said the city appeared to be trying to unfairly block Marriott from obtaining information about its motives to...

