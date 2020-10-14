Allergan, Teva Sanctioned For Flouting Opioid MDL Discovery

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge sanctioned Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals after concluding Wednesday that they didn't search diligently for a damning internal audit of efforts to spot suspicious opioid orders and likely would have done so if the audit helped their legal defense in multidistrict litigation. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster partially granted a recent sanctions request after concluding that the failure to promptly produce an audit of "critical importance" undermined the case of local government plaintiffs in the opioid MDL and resulted from a superficial search that fell well short of the drugmakers' discovery obligations. "The relevance of documents like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS