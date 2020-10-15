Mass. Cable Co. To Pay $1.8M To Settle Wage Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts cable television installation company has agreed to pay $1.85 million to end a suit from its technicians in several East Coast states claiming they were not paid overtime and other wages, according to an agreement filed in Massachusetts federal court. The proposed deal, filed Wednesday, seeks to resolve a 2-year-old wage-and-hour proposed class and collective action brought against J&L Cable TV Services Inc. by nonexempt, hourly field technicians who alleged they weren't paid for hours of work on the job. It includes potentially hundreds of current and former technicians who worked for the company in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS