Atty's Dating App Signup Doesn't Send IP Fight To Arbitration

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked app developer Perry Street Software from sending a patent infringement dispute with Jedi Technologies Inc. to arbitration, ruling Jedi was likely to show that its counsel did not bind the company to an arbitration agreement by downloading the dating app at the center of the case. In an order granting Jedi's motion for a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon found that although Jedi's attorney had accepted terms of service including an arbitration agreement while investigating Perry Street's SCRUFF — a dating app for gay, bi and trans men — this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS