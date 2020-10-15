Sailor's Arbitration Award OK'd, Ending 'Quixotic' Injury Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has granted a group of ship management companies' summary judgment motion and confirmed an Indian arbitrator's $130,000 award to an ex-employee who was injured on the job in 1999, characterizing his bid to claim greater damages as "quixotic." U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman said in Wednesday's order that he was not persuaded by former engine cadet Vinod Kumar Dahiya's arguments about the alleged invalidity of an arbitration agreement in his employment contract. Neptune Shipmanagement Services and three other shipping-related entities said in an August brief that multiple adverse legal decisions have gone against Dahiya over the...

