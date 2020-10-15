Saudi Heirs Want 9th Circ. Judge DQ'd In Chevron Row

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge selected to hear oral arguments regarding enforcement of an $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron should be disqualified because of his connections to the oil giant and its counsel of record, a group of Saudi heirs said. In a letter to the court Wednesday, the heirs referenced federal procedural law as grounds to disqualify U.S. Circuit Judge Eric D. Miller for potential impartiality. Until 2019, Judge Miller was a partner at Perkins Coie LLP, which represented and counseled Chevron, according to the heirs of the late sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Oarqan. Judge Miller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS