Pot Co. Says Stock Buys Disprove $144M 'Sham' Asset Plot

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Aphria asked a Manhattan federal judge to reconsider his decision to keep a proposed securities class action against the company alive, arguing stock purchases by executives prove they didn't knowingly mislead investors. The executives said Wednesday that the court overlooked their purchase of a total of 1.36 million shares during the time an investor claimed they were hiding the true value of "sham" assets they purchased in Latin America. "It is well-established law (and entirely sensible) that an increase in stock holdings by a company's officers or directors is 'wholly inconsistent with fraudulent intent,'" Aphria said. The case...

