11th Circ. Gives Ex-NFL Player Another Shot At Disability Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday revived former defensive lineman Darren Mickell's bid to get disability benefits from a National Football League retirement plan, ruling the plan's retirement board wrongly ignored evidence that supported the player's claim. In its opinion, the three-judge panel found that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Players Retirement Plan's retirement board abused its discretion when it denied Mickell's application for total and permanent disability benefits for injuries that occurred during his football career. "Even though we review the board's determination under a deferential standard, the standard does not render us a mere stamp of approval," U.S. Circuit Judge...

