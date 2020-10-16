Real Estate Rumors: CTO Realty, Bed Bath & Beyond, Alco

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- CTO Realty Growth has purchased a 106,000-square-foot Hialeah, Florida, retail center for $21 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 1460 W. 49th St., which sits on 8.5 acres, and the seller is Seritage Growth Properties, according to the report. Bed Bath & Beyond has reversed course on the future of its store at 620 Sixth Ave. in New York and now plans to reopen that location following renovations, The Real Deal reported Friday. The retailer earlier this month had said it was permanently closing the location, but told The Real Deal on Friday the Sixth...

