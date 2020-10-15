1st Circ. Won't Reconsider Reviving Enbridge Pipeline Permit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday declined to reconsider a panel decision that kept alive a previously invalidated air pollution permit for a Massachusetts facility that is part of an Enbridge Inc. unit's $1 billion pipeline project. Massachusetts residents asked for a panel rehearing in September, urging the court to reconsider its decision to allow Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC to use a state-issued air pollution permit, which previously had been struck down, for an Atlantic Bridge natural gas pipeline compressor station while the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection corrects problems with the permit's approval. The appellate court had previously vacated the Clean...

