Nike Accuses LA Designer Of Selling Fake Dunk Sneakers

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. is suing a Los Angeles streetwear designer named Warren Lotas for trademark infringement, accusing him of trying to dupe consumers by selling "reinterpreted" Dunk sneakers that are actually just counterfeits. In a complaint filed Wednesday in California federal court, Nike said Lotas is a "bad actor" who is trying to trick "sneakerheads" into thinking he's selling actual Dunks that have been customized with new design elements. In reality, the company said, those changes were made to fake Nikes. "Nike files this lawsuit to protect its intellectual property and to clear the confusion in the marketplace by setting the record...

