Georgia's 'Sky Is Falling' Ballot Claims Don't Sway Judge

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta federal judge has ripped as a fallacy Georgia's "sky is falling" protests of her order that it provide emergency paper backups of ballots and poll books in the Nov. 3 election, refusing to stay the order while the state appeals to the Eleventh Circuit. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg on Wednesday blasted the state's stay request as "fantastical" in a 30-page order in which she criticized the state's "entirely incorrect" and "glaring mischaracterization" of her paper ballot ruling and said its arguments "spark memories of old episodes of 'The Twilight Zone.'" Georgia's top elections officials threw "everything but the kitchen...

