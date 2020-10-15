Complying With DOD's Contractor Cybersecurity Rule

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 29, the U.S. Department of Defense published a long-anticipated interim rule implementing its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, program.[1] The rule introduces a new mandatory construct, the DOD assessment methodology, to serve as an interim certification process before contractors undergo a full CMMC review. A full description of the interim rule and what it means for the DOD contractors follows. The interim rule becomes effective Nov. 30, although full implementation of the CMMC will not be achieved until 2025. The interim rule amends the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement to achieve phased implementation of both the newly required...

