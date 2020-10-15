9th Circ. Judge Doubts Co. Can Slip Charge It Stole DuPont IP

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical of arguments Thursday by a state-owned Chinese steel company that it's protected under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act from criminal charges it stole DuPont's trade secrets, questioning whether the company's theory gives it a "pass" to commit crimes without consequences. During a videoconferencing hearing, John M. Potter of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, who represents Pangang Group Co. Ltd. and its related entities, argued the trial judge erred in concluding the companies aren't immune from the criminal charges under the FSIA. He said the plain language of the statute indicates that immunity can apply...

