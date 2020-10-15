Apollo Acquires Lendlease's Cell Tower Portfolio

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. announced Wednesday it had acquired international property and investment group Lendlease's cell tower portfolio, which services all major wireless carriers in the U.S. According to a Wednesday press release, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo have purchased Lendlease's U.S. telecommunications platform — which includes a group of existing cell towers and towers that are slated for development — to form a new company called Parallel Infrastructure. The company now owns almost 500 macro cell towers across the nation and several hundred that are in late-stage development or are under contract. All of the major wireless carriers...

