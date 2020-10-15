NJ Woman Bitten By Own Cat Can't Undo Trial Loss

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A woman who was bitten by her cat while trying to rescue it from a houseguest's dog can't reverse a jury verdict in favor of the dog owner after a New Jersey appeals court ruled Thursday that evidence regarding the dog owner's beer-drinking was properly excluded. A two-judge Superior Court Appellate Division panel affirmed the verdict in favor of Bruce Biroc in a suit seeking to hold him liable for severe injuries suffered by Donna Hopkins in 2015 after her cat bit her while she was trying to shield it from Biroc's miniature greyhound. The suit claims that Biroc, a longtime...

