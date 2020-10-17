Boy Claims Sex Abuse After Border Separation, Seeks Millions

Law360 (October 17, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A father and son separated at the border sued the government for $6 million Thursday in Washington federal court, saying caretakers sexually abused the son and that the trauma suffered by families under the Trump administration's separation policy is not a "byproduct" but "the very point." The two plaintiffs are identified in the complaint as E.L.A. and his 17-year-old son O.L.C., who say they were forcibly separated for nine months after traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border from Guatemala in 2018 while seeking asylum. "The trauma that plaintiffs and other parents and children suffered was not an incidental byproduct of the policy," the complaint...

