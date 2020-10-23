CEQA Suits Can Be Mooted By Construction

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT) -- When developer clients who have successfully navigated the public agency's discretionary approval process are hit with a lawsuit seeking to invalidate their development project approvals they often ask: "What do I do now?" or "Can I proceed?" Setting aside important practical considerations — such as the availability of adequate financing and whether the weather permits — the legal answer in California is: Yes, if you've got all the permits needed to start construction, you may proceed unless and until the court orders you to stop. Further, if you proceed far enough without an injunction stopping you, the case against you may...

