Consumer Slams ViSalus Trial Redo Bid In $925M TCPA Row

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A federal jury verdict finding that health supplement marketer ViSalus made over 1.8 million automated telemarketing calls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act must be upheld, the lead plaintiff in a long-running robocall dispute told an Oregon federal judge Thursday. Lori Wakefield urged the court to reject ViSalus' renewed bid for judgment as a matter of law or for a new trial, saying "the great weight of the evidence supports the jury's verdict." Wakefield said ViSalus' new trial bid repackages rejected arguments. The company, Wakefield said, presents no new evidence or argument showing the court committed a clear error and instead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS