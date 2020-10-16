Couriers Say Chamber Can't Weigh In On Postmates Fight

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce cannot file an amicus brief supporting Postmates' challenge to a California law that lets workers sue if companies take too long to pay arbitration fees, couriers facing a suit by the delivery service have told a federal judge, arguing the Chamber's views would add nothing to the case. In a filing Thursday, a group of 10,000 couriers facing a lawsuit from Postmates said the Chamber's proposed brief does not raise issues the food delivery company's attorneys could not address themselves and that the business group does not have a special interest in the outcome of the dispute simply because some of its members...

