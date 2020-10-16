4th Circ. Won't Delay $30M Asbestos Verdict For Co.'s Appeal

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Covil Corp. must pony up more than $30 million to a widow who claimed her husband died as a result of asbestos the company failed to warn him about, after the Fourth Circuit decided it will not delay the enforcement of the verdict while Covil prepares a petition to appeal the verdict to the U.S. Supreme Court. The circuit court did not detail its reasoning in the two-page order issued Thursday. The justices had put a temporary hold on the judgment while they considered Covil's request for a stay, according to court documents. Covil had asked the justices to delay enforcement...

