Phillips 66 Misleading Court In Sanctions Bid, Insurer Says

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- German insurer HDI Global SE has told the Second Circuit that Phillips 66 made a misleading attempt to play victim with a sanctions motion that tries to paint a reasonable appeal as "delaying the inevitable" payment of a $44 million arbitration award. The insurer told the court Thursday that despite Phillips' contention that it is just delaying its payment of the award, it has already wired millions to the oil refiner as it awaits the outcome of the appeal. The company said Phillips' motion falls far short of the considerable burden of proof required for a successful sanctions motion, which must show...

