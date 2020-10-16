Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Judge Won't DQ Self From Saudi Heirs-Chevron Case

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on Thursday denied a request from a group of Saudi heirs to sit out oral arguments regarding enforcement of an $18 billion arbitration award the heirs claim they are owed from Chevron Corp., saying his former firm Perkins Coie LLP's past representation of Chevron provided no basis to reasonably question his impartiality.

In a response to the heirs' Wednesday letter requesting disqualification, U.S. Circuit Judge Eric D. Miller said his prior association with both Perkins and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, a firm now representing Chevron, did not meet the threshold for recusal because the firms' representation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!