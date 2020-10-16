Patients Say Ill. Allergan Ruling Is Irrelevant To Implant MDL

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Patients accusing Allergan Inc. of making an unsafe breast implant argued Thursday that Allergan's recent defeat of an Illinois suit over the implant won't help a New Jersey federal judge decide whether to dismiss their suits from multidistrict litigation over the product. The patients told U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti that Allergan incorrectly asserted that an Illinois state court judge issued persuasive authority when he dismissed the company from a Cook County lawsuit lobbing negligence, product liability and consortium claims over its Biocell textured silicone breast implant. Allergan argued in an Oct. 14 filing that the Illinois judge's decision that that the Federal...

