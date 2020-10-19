Texas Justices To Weigh Church's Liability In Flash Fire Suit

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has granted two petitions for review in a case over whether the Catholic Diocese of El Paso can be held responsible for a flash fire that broke out in a festival booth on its grounds and injured several minor 4-H volunteers. The court on Friday set oral argument in the case for Feb. 2, 2021. A jury had rejected claims against the church filed by parents of the four children who were working the booth at the time of the 2009 fire, but a panel revived the suit on appeal, finding that the church had a duty...

