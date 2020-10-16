Technician's Misclassification Suit Can't Be Arbitrated

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A car mechanic dispatcher can't enforce an arbitration agreement in a technician's minimum wage, overtime and business expense suit because he filed it under California's unique law that deputizes workers to sue on the state's behalf, a state appeals court has ruled. The three-judge panel's unanimous decision found that arbitration is not allowed as a threshold step to determine whether Jonathan Provost, whom YourMechanic Inc. considered an independent contractor, should have been classified as an employee, which is a necessary element for standing to allege wage violations on behalf of other workers under the Private Attorneys General Act. YourMechanic cannot enforce...

