HP Can't Beat Laid-Off Workers' Claims Of Ongoing Age Bias

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and HP Inc.'s latest efforts to trim a proposed class action accusing them of an ongoing scheme to push out older workers misses the mark, a California federal judge has ruled, finding claimants may "piggypack" on charges filed by laid-off workers who exhausted administrative remedies. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila on Thursday denied the companies' bid to partially dismiss Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims brought by former employees and to strike their collective and class definitions, finding that the pleadings clearly allege the tech companies' ongoing workforce reduction programs disproportionately impact older workers and that...

