Undrafted Football Star Sues Sports Agency, Agent For $1M

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Former University of Georgia football standout J.R. Reed sued NFL player sports agency Sportstars Inc. and one of its agents in California federal court for $1 million after he went undrafted earlier this year, alleging they failed to alleviate NFL teams' concerns over a knee injury Reed suffered in high school. Ronald Benson Slavin II and Sportstars never followed up with teams to show them Reed's medical records from his college career or the doctor who performed surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, in his knee despite learning several weeks before April's 2020 NFL Draft that teams had...

