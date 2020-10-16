Settlement OK'd For Contractor Killed By F-16 Trainee Pilot

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has approved a settlement in a wrongful death suit filed by the family of a military contractor who was struck during a training exercise after a student pilot mistook a group of cars for his target. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephan M. Vidmar said Wednesday that the proceeds would be split evenly between Charles Holbrook's wife Belen and their minor daughter. Belen Holbrook and the daughter had sought damages of nearly $25 million, according to their amended complaint, but their counsel said Friday that the actual settlement amount will be confidential. Charles Holbrook was killed in January...

