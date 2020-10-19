Feds Defend Sending Autistic Child To Mexico In Asylum Fight

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- An autistic child would not necessarily be exempted from the Trump administration's policy forcing asylum-seekers to wait out their immigration court proceedings in Mexico, a government lawyer said Friday, sparking a surprised reaction from a New York federal judge. The government's attorney, James Cho of the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn, made the statement during a hearing in a case brought by the New York Civil Liberties Union. The NYCLU is challenging the administration's policy, dubbed the Migration Protection Protocols, or MPP, requiring migrants to wait in Mexico for decisions in the U.S. immigration court cases, rather than detaining or releasing...

