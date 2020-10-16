Harvard Prof Says Spy Rhetoric May Have Tainted Grand Jury

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Harvard University professor charged with lying about his ties to the Chinese government and additional tax offenses claimed in a hearing Friday that salacious rhetoric about spying and espionage may have tainted the grand jury that indicted him. Federal prosecutors in Boston allege Charles Lieber lied to multiple agencies about his work with China's Thousand Talents Program while raking in $15 million in U.S. grant money. When he was first arrested in January, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said the charges highlighted the dangers posed by Chinese economic espionage and research theft. When asked, Lelling said at the time that he...

