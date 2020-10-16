No Overhaul Likely After House Antitrust Tech Report

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A House panel released its findings earlier this month from a yearlong investigation into Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google with a report from Democrats calling for sweeping legislative changes aimed at loosening the grip they found dominant tech platforms wield over the economy. But reactions to the report suggest more subtle shifts might have a better chance of moving ahead. Members of the U.S. House antitrust subcommittee dropped three reports on Oct. 6, including a 450-page volume with more than 2,500 footnotes from the staff of the panel's Democratic majority largely devoted to dissecting the companies, the markets they operate in and...

