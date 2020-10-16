Disney Beats Ex-Employee's Male Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday granted Disney Streaming Services' request to dismiss a former employee's lawsuit alleging he faced discrimination at work for his wife's pregnancy, finding that the man's claims failed since anti-discrimination law protects employees who are pregnant, not all new parents. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge Naomi R. Buchwald dismissed former Disney employee Steven Van Soeren's discrimination claims, ruling that he's not covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which covers pregnant employees and not employees whose spouses are pregnant. "Plaintiff's Title VII claim cannot survive the first step of the McDonnell...

