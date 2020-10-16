Purdue, Sacklers Say Atty-Client Privilege Shields Documents

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma and members of its former owning family are asking a New York bankruptcy judge to reject new document requests by the unsecured creditors committee in its Chapter 11 case, saying the committee is seeking privileged communications without justification. In separate motions filed Thursday, Purdue and representatives of the Sackler family called the request to see tens of thousands of previously withheld documents excessive and unnecessary, with Purdue going so far as to ask the court for an order limiting discovery to the documents it and the Sacklers have already agreed to provide. "The demands contained therein and the resulting...

