9th Circ. Won't Hear Sutter Health's Appeal Of Class Cert.

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit summarily refused on Friday to let Sutter Health appeal certification of a damages class of health insurance plan purchasers seeking $489 million on claims they overpaid because the hospital chain violated antitrust laws. A two-judge panel issued a one-page ruling refusing, "in its discretion," to permit Sutter Health to appeal a late July class certification order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler. That means the indirect purchasers — four individuals who paid for their own health insurance and two small companies that covered their employees' health insurance — will be moving forward as a class to allege that Sutter's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS