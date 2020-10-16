Brand Battles: Beckham Aims To Block Bedding Co.'s TM

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, soccer legend David Beckham is seeking to cancel a trademark registration for a "Beckham Hotel Collection" bedding line on the basis that it'll affect his and his wife Victoria Beckham's "elite global advertising brand" — plus three other TTAB cases you need to know. Bedding Like Beckham David Beckham asked the board on Oct. 14 to cancel a Massachusetts company's registration on its "Beckham Hotel Collection" brand for bedsheets, comforters and other bedding products. The English soccer icon said that people were likely to confuse the bedding...

