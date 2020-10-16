Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brand Battles: Beckham Aims To Block Bedding Co.'s TM

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, soccer legend David Beckham is seeking to cancel a trademark registration for a "Beckham Hotel Collection" bedding line on the basis that it'll affect his and his wife Victoria Beckham's "elite global advertising brand" — plus three other TTAB cases you need to know.

Bedding Like Beckham

David Beckham asked the board on Oct. 14 to cancel a Massachusetts company's registration on its "Beckham Hotel Collection" brand for bedsheets, comforters and other bedding products.

The English soccer icon said that people were likely to confuse the bedding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!