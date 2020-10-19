DOJ Again Backs Raiders In 9th Circ. Oakland Antitrust Row

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice continues to back the Raiders in the City of Oakland's antitrust suit against the team and the NFL, this time with a Ninth Circuit amicus brief urging the appellate court to agree that lost tax revenue is not "cognizable" as an antitrust injury. The DOJ's brief avoids the broader merits of Oakland's appeal but nevertheless provides the Raiders important backing as the team fights to preserve a California federal magistrate judge's April ruling that nixed the lawsuit. As it did at the district court, the DOJ's new amicus brief argues that the city can't use alleged lost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS