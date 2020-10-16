Trump Changes Course, Approves Calif. Wildfire Relief Bid

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday reversed course and approved California's request for wildfire disaster relief in the midst of a historic and devastating fire season for the Golden State, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. "Just got off the phone with President Trump, who has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request," Newsom said in a statement. "Grateful for his quick response." The declaration frees up hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid for areas ravaged by a number of major wildfires that destroyed thousands of structures, killed at least three people and scorched nearly 1.9 million acres in September, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS