BREAKING: Tech Consultants File First Challenge To H-1B Wage Hikes

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A group of technology consulting firms filed the first lawsuit Friday challenging the Trump administration's rule raising minimum salary requirements for foreign professionals on high-skilled work visas, claiming the government used faulty data when setting the new figures. The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey federal court just eight days after the wage rule took effect, alleges that the U.S. Department of Labor, without notice, "dramatically altered" the way it calculates minimum salaries for the H-1B visas and certain employment-based green cards. The wage requirements are set to prevent employers from underpaying foreign workers and thus depressing wages for U.S. workers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS