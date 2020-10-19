Tribes Denied In Bid To Block Keystone Pipeline Construction

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has rejected tribes' efforts to stop construction on the Keystone XL pipeline, saying they "blurred" key distinctions between a small cross-border segment and the controversial pipeline's full length in the United States. The Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota and the Fort Belknap Indian Community of Montana claimed that irreparable injury was likely to lands, waterways and cultural resources that lie "almost entirely" outside of a relevant 1.2-mile stretch of cross-border pipeline, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said in a Friday order. In doing so, the tribes assumed incorrectly that President Donald Trump's 2019 presidential permit to...

