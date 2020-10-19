High Court Urged To Block Robocall Barrage In Facebook Suit

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A man suing Facebook over allegedly unsolicited text messages is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to declare that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act broadly encompasses any device that can automatically dial numbers, arguing that adopting a narrower reading would "unleash the torrent of robocalls" that the law is intended to stop. The high court is slated to hear oral arguments on Dec. 8 in Facebook v. Duguid, which centers on a Ninth Circuit ruling that resurrected a proposed class action accusing the social media giant of disseminating unsolicited security notification text messages. In reviving the case, the appellate court found that the TCPA's...

