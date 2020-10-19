Brown Rudnick Seeks Defense Bill 'Advance' from Trustee

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Facing a $300 million malpractice suit over its work for a bankrupt chemical company, Brown Rudnick LLP told a New York federal judge Friday it is "unmistakably" entitled to having its legal bills covered by the trustee now suing the firm and a trust director. Rather than pursue "immunity" from the massive potential liability, Brown Rudnick told the court it only seeks an "advance" on its mounting bills under the terms of a trust agreement at issue in the case, which it said provides for the payment of legal costs for any agent sued over work for the trust. Brown Rudnick...

