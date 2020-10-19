Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brown Rudnick Seeks Defense Bill 'Advance' from Trustee

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Facing a $300 million malpractice suit over its work for a bankrupt chemical company, Brown Rudnick LLP told a New York federal judge Friday it is "unmistakably" entitled to having its legal bills covered by the trustee now suing the firm and a trust director.

Rather than pursue "immunity" from the massive potential liability, Brown Rudnick told the court it only seeks an "advance" on its mounting bills under the terms of a trust agreement at issue in the case, which it said provides for the payment of legal costs for any agent sued over work for the trust.

Brown Rudnick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!