Justices Won't Disturb $63M Award In Wind Development Row

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to disturb a Fifth Circuit's ruling upholding the enforcement of a $62.9 million arbitral award in favor of investors in a failed wind energy project who said a partner in the venture breached an exclusivity provision. The two related petitions for certiorari challenged the ruling enforcing the award in favor of investors of Soaring Wind Energy LLC. The investors had successfully held the American arm of China's state-run aerospace corporation, Catic USA Inc., liable for violating an exclusivity provision in their agreement by pursuing wind power projects outside the wind energy joint venture. Catic USA, which has...

