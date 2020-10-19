High Court Won't Take Up Facebook Patent Cost Fight

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't wade into a dispute over whether Facebook should be able to recover costs in a patent lawsuit, leaving in place a Federal Circuit decision allowing the social media giant to collect about $4,400. The high court on Monday denied B.E. Technology's petition for a writ of certiorari, which asked the justices to hear its appeal of a Federal Circuit decision that affirmed a lower court ruling handing Facebook just over $4,400 in costs in connection with B.E.'s lawsuit. The district court had tossed the case as moot after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated part...

