High Court Wants Feds' Input On PwC ERISA Class Action

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked for the federal government's take Monday on whether it should review the Second Circuit's holding that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP retirees could receive money damages in a 14-year-old ERISA case. The justices invited acting Solicitor General Jeff Wall to file a brief expressing the government's opinion on the case, in which a sweeping class of retirees challenged the accounting firm's method of calculating lump-sum retirement benefits. PricewaterhouseCoopers asked the high court to take up the case in July, arguing that the Second Circuit improperly combined two sections of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it held that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS