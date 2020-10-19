Road Workers Can't Get OT For Commute In Company Truck

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A group of workers who directed traffic around construction sites aren't owed overtime pay for time they spent traveling to and from their worksite in a company pickup truck, an Ohio federal judge has ruled, finding the commuting time was not an "indispensable" part of their jobs. In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Boyko said a wage-and-hour collective action brought by two former AWP Inc. workers must be dismissed because tasks they had to do, such as daily vehicle inspections and trips to pick up co-workers on their way to worksites, were not core parts of their jobs...

