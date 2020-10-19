Hyundai Inks Deal To Fix Cars In Engine Defect Suit

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Elantra drivers is asking a New Jersey federal court to give the go-ahead to a deal that would have Hyundai Motor America pay to fix cars with an alleged engine defect and bring the claims against the automaker to a close. Named plaintiffs Elizabeth Brown, Janeshia Martin and Nicholas Moore on Friday said the settlement will have Hyundai cover repairs to correct the defect during an extended warranty period of 10 years or 120,000 miles, and the car company will also reimburse class members fully for their out-of-pocket expenses for rental car or towing service, as well...

