Ex-Jimmy John's Worker Defends Mixed No-Poach Suit Class

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A former Jimmy John's employee is fighting back against claims that his proposed class misses the mark because it seeks to include both supervisors and workers in a suit accusing the sandwich chain of imposing anti-competitive, no-poach policies on its franchises. Donald Conrad, who aims to lead the class, defended his class certification motion in a filing that was made public on Friday, telling an Illinois federal court that Jimmy John's was missing the point. "This is an antitrust case challenging a conspiracy among owners of Jimmy John's restaurants," Conrad said. "Even in employment cases, supervisors and nonsupervisors may be included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS